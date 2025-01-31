BMA facilitated the legitimate movement of over 5 million travellers during the festive period

The Border Management Authority facilitated the legitimate movement of over five million travellers across South Africa’s 71 ports of entry during the 2024/25 festive period. This number represents an increase of 51,680 travellers compared to the previous festive period. OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng facilitated the majority of travellers, over one million. BMA commissioner, Michael Masiapato, says they processed over 9 491 aircraft through the country’s international airports.

“In terms of our marine space, we have also facilitated around 660 vessels, and of course, within that particular context, we also had those people that were moving into the cruise liners, but more interestingly, we have also facilitated around 226 vessels for cruise changes through what we call the off-port limit mechanism.”

