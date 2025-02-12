Black Sash warns Sassa card switch puts vulnerable beneficiaries at risk

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Postbank have announced that all social grant beneficiaries must replace their gold cards by 28 February, or risk being unable to access their grants.

Failure to switch to the new Postbank black card before the deadline will result in beneficiaries being unable to withdraw funds, make transactions, or check balances, as their old cards will be deactivated.

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe urged beneficiaries to act swiftly:

“We appeal to beneficiaries that have not yet switched to Postbank black cards to take the opportunity and get the new cards before the deadline of 28 February 2025, to avoid not being able to access their Sassa grant payments.”

However, the transition has sparked concerns about accessibility and logistical challenges.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Black Sash Western Cape officer Thandi Henkerman criticized the rollout process, highlighting that it disproportionately affects vulnerable groups, particularly those in rural areas:

“Postbank only began the card replacement process in September 2024, giving beneficiaries a very tight deadline to make the switch. Even though there have been multiple extensions, the transition has been marked by delays and logistical challenges.”

Henkerman also pointed out the lack of accessible replacement sites in remote areas:

“The geographical layout of the card replacement sites has placed a major burden on beneficiaries, especially those in rural outskirts where there are no sites at all. This means beneficiaries must travel long distances at their own cost, only to face overcrowding and long queues in unfavorable conditions.”

With less than a month left before the deadline, concerns are growing over how many beneficiaries will be left stranded without access to their grants.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile