Salt River, Cape Town  9 September 2024

Bishop Lavis Police Investigate fatal stabbing of delivery driver

By Ragheema Mclean

Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder case after a 33-year-old Malawian foreign national was fatally stabbed on Tafelberg Road in Bishop Lavis on Friday.
 
SAPS Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that the victim, a fast-food delivery driver, was on his way to Shirley Road when he was stopped and robbed by two unidentified males.
 
“As the victim resisted, one of the men stabbed him with a sharp object. The victim sustained a fatal injury and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.” 
 
He added, “The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s motorcycle into nearby Valhalla Park, and they are yet to be arrested. The motive for this attack is robbery.” 
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
VOC NEWS
Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile
