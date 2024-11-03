Bishop Lavis CPF voices community trauma and urges action after mass shooting

The Bishop Lavis Community Policing Forum (CPF) has expressed concerns over the lingering trauma among residents following last month’s mass shooting on Kogelberg Road, where six people lost their lives, a seventh died in hospital, and one survivor remains in critical condition.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show CPF Chairperson Graham Lindhorst said an imbizo was held in Bishop Lavis last week to address residents’ needs and discuss available support options.

Lindhorst noted that police visibility and trust remain significant issues.

“Police visibility is one of the main things residents raised, along with concerns over corruption among some officers, which severely affects trust,” he explained. “Another key issue was the urgent need for intervention to address social ills, job creation, and recreational facilities in the area.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile