Bellville shooting incident

Western Cape police are investigating a double murder case following a fatal shooting incident at a tavern near South and Blankenberg Streets in Bellville CBD on Friday night. The incident has left two men aged 40- and 18 years old dead.

SAPS Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said reports have indicated that the first victim was a Chinese national while the bouncer chased the shooter after the attack.

“According to reports a Chinese national arrived at the tavern and wanted to use the bathroom. He was escorted by the bouncer who later heard several gunshots outside the bathroom. After checking what was going on he saw the man lying on the floor bleeding. Both were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.”

Photo: VOCfm