Belhar residents outraged as two-year-old falls victim to gang violence

LOCAL

Belhar residents have expressed outrage after a two-year-old boy became the latest gang-related fatality last night.

Anti-gang Unit members have been deployed to the area after suspects reportedly fired shots and fled the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says officers responded to reports of a shooting in Sunata Way, Extention 13, after 7pm. Van Wyk says upon arrival, police were informed that the child was already transported to the fire station for medical assistance but, sadly, succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with any information can reach out to the investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Bruce van Staden on 071 313 8147 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.