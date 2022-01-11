Beaches ‘safe’ amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

Given the sizzling-hot weather experienced over the weekend, the City of Cape Town said it reported its busiest beach day in over three years on Saturday as thousands of beach-gores flocked to the nearest shores of the Metro to escape the heat.

However, Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, WC Health Department spokesperson Mark Van der Heever believed beaches could be ‘safe’ amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic, if beach-goers were cognizant of their surroundings.

“It is up to individuals to keep beaches safe by complying to the measures set in place to protect those in public spaces,” explained Van der Heever.

He further encourages beach-goers to exercise safety measures whilst enjoying beaches, pools, dams and/or rivers.

“As we exit our fourth wave of infections, it is going to be crucial that people practice all non-pharmaceutical measures to avert another uptick in cases. It is up to us to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” stated Van der Heever.

Van der Heever further describes the genetics of the virus and how easily it evolves.

“The virus has a history of mutating and if we avert the next wave we will protect ourselves from disease and even more gravely dying,” described Van der Heever.

Subsequently, Mayoral committee member for community services and health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross commended personnel for their services at the weekend.

Van der Ross has encouraged safety at beaches as warmer days are expected in the coming weeks.

Visitors to the beaches are reminded to obey the four golden rules:

Do not drink and swim

Do not leave children unsupervised

Be aware of rip currents

Swim only between the red and yellow flags, where lifeguards are present

