Basic Education Minister: R129 Billion needed to fix school infrastructure crisis

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has revealed that an estimated R129 billion is required to address South Africa’s severe school infrastructure backlog.

Speaking before the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday (12 March), Gwarube highlighted the urgent need to eradicate unsafe pit latrines, replace mud schools, and improve access to basic facilities like desks, classrooms, and proper sanitation.

“Far too many pupils still face daily risks to their health and safety because of inadequate school infrastructure. No child should have to use a dilapidated or dangerous toilet, sit on the floor without a desk, or study in a crumbling school building that poses a threat to their well-being.”

“The eradication of these inappropriate infrastructures is not just about numbers; they are about lives, they’re about dignity, and they’re about the safety of our children. Schools are meant to be places of safety; children cannot go to school to go and die,’ she added.

Fiscal constraints

Gwarube said that despite the fiscal constraints facing the country, the urgent need for investment in school infrastructure cannot be ignored.

“South Africa is facing significant fiscal pressures, requiring tough decisions on resource allocation.”

“However, any proposals to increase Value-Added Tax (VAT) to address these constraints would have devastating consequences for millions of South Africans. At a time when many households are already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, raising VAT would push our most vulnerable citizens into deeper levels of poverty, desperation, and hopelessness.”

Instead, Gwarube called for alternative, sustainable solutions to balance the national budget without placing an extra burden on struggling communities.

VOC News

Photo: Siviwe_G/X