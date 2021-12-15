Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Basic Education dept defends amendments to have alcohol at school events

Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga says she supports zero-tolerance against alcohol at schools.
She was reacting to alleged misrepresentations by the media on changes to the new Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill.
The adjustment makes provision for school governing bodies to allow the possession, consumption or sale of liquor in schools- for certain events.
Departmental spokesperson, Elijah Mhalanga, says it follows such requests from some school governing bodies, adding that it will be under controlled conditions.
VOC
 

Legal Business

