Basic Education Dept applauds Matric learners who worked hard despite challenges

Local, NewsNo Comments
Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga has echoed Minister Angie Motshega in applauding the Matric class of 2021 who worked hard on their studies, despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mhlanga says his department upholds the Protection of Personal Information Act and will also abide by the High Court’s decision to have the matric results published in newspapers and other mass media from midnight tonight.

He’s been speaking at Auckland Park SABC studios ahead of the Minister’s release of the national results at 18h00.

“We’re still sensitive to people’s personal information we want to protect that. The department wishes that everyone goes to the centre where you wrote your examination to get you printed statements of results. But also, if you go to the SABC website there are some security features that are there especially now that we have the POPIA that we need to think about. All the media houses who have requested to access the results will be able to print them out and make them available for people who want to get on newspapers.”

Department of Basic Education’s readiness for the release of results: Elijah Mhlanga

All systems go

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department says it’s all systems go ahead of the release of the 2021 National Senior Certificate results.

Learners will receive their results at their respective schools on Friday morning.

Newspapers and other mass media will publish the results by exam number after midnight tonight.

More than 73 000 candidates wrote exams last year in the province.

Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond says learners can also access their results of the WCED WEBSITE using their unique exam number.

“We will be looking at certain quality indicators such as retention of learners bachelor passes and improvements in various schools. Tomorrow candidates can collect their results statements at schools from 11 am. They can also access their results of the WCED WEBSITE using their unique exam number.”

Source: SABC


