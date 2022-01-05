Axing of Themba Maseko comes under scrutiny after State Capture report released

NATIONAL

Former president Jacob Zuma’s axing of Themba Maseko as head of the Government Communications and Information System, is described as one of the first acts of state capture by the Guptas.

The Zondo commission writes in its first report, that the controversial family had to have facilitators in state-owned enterprises and government departments such as GCIS, to divert funds to The New Age newspaper, which they owned.

Furthermore, it’s been reported that contracts between the publication and Transnet, Eskom and South Africa Airways were irregular and wasteful.