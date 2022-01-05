Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Axing of Themba Maseko comes under scrutiny after State Capture report released

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

NATIONAL

Former president Jacob Zuma’s axing of Themba Maseko as head of the Government Communications and Information System, is described as one of the first acts of state capture by the Guptas.

The Zondo commission writes in its first report, that the controversial family had to have facilitators in state-owned enterprises and government departments such as GCIS, to divert funds to The New Age newspaper, which they owned.

Furthermore, it’s been reported that contracts between the publication and Transnet, Eskom and South Africa Airways were irregular and wasteful.


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.