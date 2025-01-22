More VOCFM News

Automobile Association urges government to address road fatalities crisis

The Automobile Association (AA) has urged the government to invest urgently in mobility infrastructure to address the rising number of road fatalities in South Africa. During the 2024/2025 festive season, there were 1,102 reported deaths on the roads. The AA emphasized that deteriorating infrastructure, unroadworthy vehicles, and risks to pedestrians are major concerns. Eleanor Mavimbela, an AA spokesperson, stresses the need for decisive action to achieve global road safety goals and save lives.

 

“One of the most important steps when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle is ensuring that it is both roadworthy and mechanically sound. A pre-purchase inspection conducted by an accredited independent provider adds credibility for the seller and provides peace of mind for the buyer, minimizing potential issues after the purchase.”

VOC News
Photo: Sourced

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

