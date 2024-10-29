Attorney: “While the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is a court to establish and administer justice internationally, it has no teeth to implement any of its orders”

By Kouthar Sambo

“While the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is a court to establish and administer justice internationally, it has no teeth to implement any of its orders. The preservation orders were granted in December last year, but nothing has come of it. If anything, there has been an escalation of the genocide.”

This is according to an attorney, Yousha Tayob, who spoke on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday as he expanded on the legal aspect of South Africa’s move.

*Feel to listen further as he delves into the latest on this matter.

The South African Presidency: filing the Memorial

“South Africa has filed its Memorial to the ICJ today, 28 October 2024, in its case on the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa vs. Israel). In accordance with the Rules of Court, the Memorial may not be made public,” clarified the South African Presidency in a statement.

Further to this, the South African Presidency expressed its stance around the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, stating the move comes after Israel disregarded the provisional measures set by the ICJ in 2023.

This follows the filing of the Memorial, which contains evidence, depicting the Israeli government violating the genocide convention.

“Israel has violated the genocide convention by promoting the destruction of Palestinians living in Gaza, physically killing them, depriving them access to humanitarian assistance, causing conditions of life which are aimed at their physical destruction and ignoring and defying several provisional measures of the International Court of Justice, and using starvation as a weapon of war,” detailed the Presidency.

Photo: Quds News [Online]