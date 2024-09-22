ATM expresses concern over unclaimed bodies in mortuaries

There are over 3 000 unclaimed and unidentified bodies in state mortuaries across the country.

That’s according to the African Transformation Movement (ATM) based on statistics released in Parliament recently.

The party says there must be systems to identify the bodies including advanced DNA profiling, fingerprint analysis and the establishment of a centralised database for unidentified bodies in mortuaries.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona says there must also be a tracking system for missing persons as well as alternative burial methods that are eco-friendly.

“As for the African Transformation Movement, just the thought there can be over 3 186 deceased bodies which have not been claimed across the nation, it is reason enough to call for an urgent intervention because it is now clear that we have a humanitarian crisis and a public health concern that necessitates urgent action. The recent statistics presented by the Portfolio Committee on Health on unclaimed and unidentified bodies in state mortuaries, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, is an indictment for our current systems.”

According to reports released in April, the state had recorded over 2 000 unclaimed bodies in state mortuaries.

Government’s policy stipulates that an unidentified body which has not been claimed within 30 days will receive a pauper’s burial.

