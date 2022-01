VOC

Police are investigating a gang-related shooting in Athlone.

According to Seargent Vita Norman, officials were alerted to a shooting incident outside the Johnson road kabrstan at around 2.20pm.

Two men were injured, one fatally.

Norman says both victims sustained gunshot wounds to the head. The driver was declared deceased and the passenger transported to hospital for further treatment.

Investigations will continue. Anyone with information is urged to Contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.