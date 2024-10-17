Athlone High faces major setbacks as WCED budget cuts slash seven teaching posts

A total of 2,407 teaching posts in the Western Cape are set to be cut by 1st January 2024 due to severe budget constraints.

In August, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced a R3,8 billion budget shortfall, which would see a drastic reduction in teacher posts for next year.

This reduction represents around 6% of the province’s 37,000 teachers and has triggered widespread concern among education unions, teachers, learners, and parents about the devastating impact this could have on schools.

Speaking to VOC News, principal at Athlone High School (AHS) Vincent Hendricks said the school is slated to lose seven teachers, including its only physics teacher.

“The impact will be felt most by the lower grades, which will ultimately affect them when they reach matric. Losing seven teachers could mean two and a half classes being absorbed into others, resulting in as many as 50 learners in some Grade 8 and 9 classes,” Hendricks said.

He stated that the suddenness of the announcement in August, with no clear solution from either the national or provincial governments, has left schools in a precarious position.

“We are caught between national and provincial authorities. Functionally and operationally, these cuts will worsen existing discipline challenges in our school.”

The stress on teachers, already overwhelmed by their roles as educators, caregivers, and even social workers, is expected to increase significantly, according to Hendricks.

Parent and AHS School Governing Body (SGB) member Gabeeba Hattas voiced concerns about the broader impact on the school and the possibility of learners leaving in search of better educational opportunities.

“The department hasn’t provided clear answers. The worst-case scenario could see parents moving their children to other schools that may face the same challenges,” said Hattas.

Meanwhile, a Life Orientation teacher at Athlone High echoed similar worries, highlighting the pressure on educators who remain.

“We’re concerned about what this will mean for those of us left behind. Our schedules will already be full, leaving little time for admin work or lesson planning. If a teacher is absent, where will the learners go?” the teacher questioned.

Grade 11 physics learners, already worried about their subject’s future, voiced concerns about losing their teacher and the lack of essential resources.

Elijah Mogashu, one of the learners, said, “It’s a huge concern. We’re going into matric next year, and if we lose our teacher, what happens to us halfway through the year?”

Another learner Karen Khumal added, “Every school is supposed to have a physics lab. They have to make a plan for us.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm