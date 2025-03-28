Anticipation Builds for Eid ul-Fitr as Crescent Observers Prepare for Moonsighting

Muslims across South Africa are preparing for the highly anticipated crescent moon sighting this Sunday, March 30, which will determine the start of Shawwal and the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

Crescent observers (maan-kykers) will gather at Three Anchor Bay and other key locations nationwide, with the Crescent Observers Society of South Africa (COSSA) overseeing the official observation.

Speaking on Ramadan AM, COSSA president Imam Yusuf Pandy confirmed that teams would be stationed at multiple sites, including Bakoven, Signal Hill, Beaufort West, Johannesburg, Durban, and Port Elizabeth.

“The moon will be approximately 29 hours and 45 minutes old, and we will have around 23 minutes to sight it on the horizon,” Pandy explained.

He emphasized that no predictions could be made in advance, as visibility depends on several factors, especially weather conditions. “We will contact the weather services on Sunday to confirm conditions,” he added.

As the official permit holder for the event, Voice of the Cape (VOC) Station Manager Goolam Fakier highlighted the station’s long-standing role in the lunar calendar tradition.

“VOC goes out every 29th day of the lunar calendar to sight the moon. On Sunday, our team will head out after Dhuhr salaah to set up,” he said.

Important Guidelines for Attendees:

Early Arrival – The public is encouraged to arrive well in advance.

Parking – The Civic Centre has been designated for parking; visitors must avoid restricted areas.

Security & Compliance – Attendees must adhere to strict security protocols.

Wudu Facilities – There will not be any wudu facilities available at the site, so attendees should plan accordingly.

Prayer Arrangements – Attendees are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats.

Waste Management – Attendees are encouraged to bring refuse bags and take responsibility for removing their own waste.

The outcome of Sunday’s moonsighting will determine whether South African Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31, or observe one more day of fasting.

