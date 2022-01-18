Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Anger rises over CPT metro law enforcement officer accused of killing homeless man

Local, NewsNo Comments
LOCAL

The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis has reached out to the family of the homeless man who was allegedly killed by a metro law enforcement officer and indicated his willingness to help where possible with some of the costs associated with the burial.

Hill-Lewis also called for respect for the ongoing criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of the man in Chester Street on the 9th of January.

This follows unsubstantiated reports about the training of the officer involved.

Ndifuna Ukwazi and various civil society organisations have since called on the public to support collective efforts calling for justice and an end to the brutality of Cape Town law enforcement officers.


