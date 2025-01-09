ANC celebrates 113th Anniversary by honouring struggle heroes

By Rachel Mohamed

As part of the African National Congress (ANC) celebration of its 113th anniversary, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the gravesite of the late ANC stalwart, Minister Dullah Omar, at the Johnson Road Cemetery. The visit aimed to honour the sacrifices made by the heroes of the struggle.

Emotions ran high as Farieda Omar, the wife of the late cabinet minister, shed tears and expressed the sadness felt by her family. She reminisced about the early morning hours when security police awakened her family at 3 a.m., took her husband away, and placed him in detention.

In his opening speech, President Ramaphosa thanked the attendees for participating in the wreath-laying ceremony. He extended his greetings to former Deputy President Dr. Phumzile Mlambo, her husband Advocate Bulelani Ngcuka, Judge Siraj Desai, ANC members, and leaders from various structures, including the ANC Women’s League, Youth League, Veterans League, and faith leaders.

“This is indeed a very special day and moment for us,” he stated.

“Some years ago, when the NEC committee was elected, we decided to embark on a new initiative in the ANC called pilgrimage journeys. This involves visiting significant burial sites of our leaders. We started with the grave of John Langalibalele, the first President of the ANC, and have since visited several other graves.”

President Ramaphosa reiterated that the ANC maintained the tradition of undertaking pilgrimages on January 8th, the day the ANC was formed in 1912. Over the years, this practice proved deeply meaningful.

“We began the morning by visiting Robben Island, a place of great significance for our people and our movement. We drew inspiration from those who were imprisoned, tortured, and humiliated there. They emerged from Robben Island stronger and more determined to lead the struggle against apartheid until freedom was achieved.”

“We visited Nelson Mandela’s prison cell, guided by another leader of the liberation movement, Saths Cooper, who is the chairperson of the council overseeing the Robben Island Museum. He was a leader of the South African Student Organisation and served five years of incarceration there alongside many other leaders, including Nelson Mandela.”

President Ramaphosa said, “We are here today to draw inspiration from the life of Comrade Dullah Omar.”

He praised Dullah Omar as an outstanding leader who made immense contributions to the democracy South Africa enjoys today. He reflected on the joy of working with Omar during the negotiation process for the interim constitution and the final crafting of the constitution.

“Omar served the people of our country with dignity, humility, integrity, and unwavering commitment until his final days,” he added.

President Ramaphosa expressed great gratitude to the community that shaped Dullah Omar, noting that he stood firmly for the freedom of the people, non-racialism, justice, and human rights. “Today, we honour him.”

He thanked Aunty Farieda Omar and her family, noting that she stood by her husband in everything he did, supporting and struggling alongside him, making her a heroine of the struggle.

“As we conduct this pilgrimage to this significant site in our struggle, we are grateful for the heroes and heroines who came before us, continuing to shine a light for us. Today, at this site, we draw great lessons of commitment, service, courage, and the importance of promoting what truly matters.”

Ramaphosa concluded by stating, “As we celebrate the founding movement of our people, which continues to exist 113 years later, we acknowledge a movement in its renewal phase. Despite the various setbacks it has faced in its history, it continues to enjoy the support of our people.”

He reflected on the challenges the ANC faced, particularly its poor performance in the previous year’s elections, but expressed confidence that the people of South Africa still loved the party.

“As we renew and rebuild ourselves, it is important that we draw courage from the lives of people like Dullah Omar, applauding and thanking him for his service to the people of South Africa and the country. We bow our heads in gratitude for him and remember the many others who served our people with fortitude and compassion.”

To conclude the celebrations, Ramaphosa is scheduled to present the annual January 8th Statement on Saturday at the Mandela Park stadium in Khayelitsha.

Photo: VOCfm