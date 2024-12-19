Analysts warned of a looming power deficit in January

By Kouthar Sambo

Analysts warned of a looming power deficit following reports stating power cuts could make a return in January (2025). Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, energy analyst, Redge Nkosi, said the prediction is fairly realistic.

“We have seen power shedding in some regions such as northern Kwazulu Natal and one wonders what that situation is even though it’s not announced as load shedding, it indeed is load shedding.”

“There have been reports of some weaknesses within Eskom resulting in power shedding (load shedding) being more prominent. But whether or not this prediction is true, there could be a possibility that a power strain will come through in the near future,” clarified Nkosi.

Photo: Ministry of Energy and Electricity/X [The Minister was joined by Eskom’s Group Executive for Distribution Mr Monde Bala]