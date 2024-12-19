Analysts debate whether or not Hamas’ attck on October 7 attack was a “strategic blunder”

By Kouthar Sambo

Numerous critics and analysts have argued that Israel’s current move to expand its ongoing aggression to the Middle East is part of its plan to establish a “Greater Israel”.

Some have argued that Hamas’ attack on October 7 (2023) may have been a “strategic blunder resulting in the collapse of Gaza genocide” and lately the collapse of Lebanon and Syria.

Meanwhile, others have stated that such an evaluation serves as an indictment of the Palestinian resistance, insinuating that the Israeli occupation forces are infallible and free of error.

During a panelist discussion on the PM Drive show, geo-political analyst Ashraf Patel and the Media Review Network’s (MRN) Ahmed Jazbhay delved into the debate.

“The Zionist enemy is not infallible despite its superior surveillance technology and Mossad agents, but October 7 was phenomenal – we cannot dictate to the colonised when to break the shackles. It may not have worked out the way the resistance envisaged, but October 7 has been an irreversible moment for Hamas,” explained Jazbhay.

“If October 7 did not happen, then Saudi Arabia would have normalised the settler colony. Additionally, negotiations have been ongoing until Hamas is blue in the face, but this will not liberate Palestinians. It is the force of arms that will liberate Palestinians,” clarified Jazbhay.

Further to this, Patel provided an empirical analysis of the situation.

“We always looking at October 7, but let’s look at October 6: the weeks before this, Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime was at its weakest as the masses of Israeli civil society had enough with Netanyahu,” remarked Patel.

“When we evaluate the balance of powers, it should be understood that this would be the reaction from Israel – Netanyahu unleashed the genocide immediately on innocent civilians,” stressed Patel.

Photo: sourced