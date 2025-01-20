More VOCFM News

Analyst: “Trump is racist, and we can expect more people to be expelled from the US”

By Kouthar Sambo

Russia and Iran are set to finally sign a “comprehensive partnership agreement” that’s been in the works for months following three days before the United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The move will refocus attention on a partnership that has shaped the geopolitical landscape in Ukraine amid a war and which remains committed to challenging the US-led international order.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show Drive earlier today, David Monyae, an international relations expert, said Trump is racist, and we can expect more people to be expelled from the US.

“This is a man that is to the far right, and there are good and bad elements to him, but he has an air of predictability. He might not make decisions that are good for international relations, and he does not like the African continent since his views are racist,” explained Monyae.

