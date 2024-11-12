Analyst: “The main concern is that those in the parliament precinct are earning more while teachers and police are earning so little”

By Kouthar Sambo

Parliament is set to double the salaries of certain sectors, such as cleaners, cooks, and waitstaff, by 2026. According to early reports, their annual earnings rise from R170,000 to R340,000, surpassing the typical salaries of entry-level teachers and police officers in South Africa.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, a political analyst Zwelethu Jolobe, said the move may be an “unintended consequence” since various people occupying positions in Parliament by default earn more than the average salary.

Furthermore, the move has raised the eyebrows of entry-level teachers who have invested years of studies and expertise in the industry.

“The main concern is that those in the parliament precinct are earning more while teachers and police are earning so little – this is the real issue. This also concerns the amount of discrepancies and monies people earn in the Parliament precinct is high, and so this is an attempt to make the salaries more equitable,” remarked Jolobe.

*Listen further

Photo: ParliamentofRSA/X