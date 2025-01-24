Analyst on the geopolitcial sphere: “The US has a great influence, but so do Russia and China”

By Kouthar Sambo

Russia and Iran finally signed a “comprehensive partnership agreement” three days before the United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

The move plays a vital role in reshaping the geopolitical landscape by defining the battlefield in Ukraine and is still dedicated to disrupting the US-led world order.

Speaking to VOC News, an American-based Palestinian academic, writer, journalist, and editor of Palestinian Chronicle, Dr Ramzy Baroud, said while the US has a great deal of influence, so do Russia and China. This is what he had to say.

“The geopolitical landscape has been changing on its own – Trump or no Trump. Western media is depicting the narrative that the fate of the world is largely determined by who in America is going to win the elections, and who doesn’t. But it doesn’t work this way,” explained Baroud.

Photo: @BRICSinfo