Analyst: “Israel has been testing the waters to see what it came get away with for past 18 months”

Amid heightened tensions in the Gaza Strip, Israel launched airstrikes that destroyed part of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, further crippling Gaza’s already devastated medical infrastructure.

The Israeli regime claimed, without providing evidence, that the hospital was being used as a Hamas command center and stated that a 20-minute evacuation warning had been issued to those inside.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat, Professor Ahmed Jazbhay, an executive member of the Media Review Network, said Israel has been testing international limits for the past 18 months.

“Israel bombed Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital during the early onset of this genocide, and there was a brief but muted outcry, and its American allies have said nothing. Bombing Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital out of service was part of Israel’s cause,” explained Jazbhay.

Hamas’ Response

Hamas condemned the airstrikes, stating:

“The bombing and destroying of the emergency and reception department of Gaza City’s Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital by Zionist occupation airstrikes, displacing patients and the wounded, constitutes yet another war crime in the long series of atrocities committed by the fascist occupation in the Gaza Strip.”

The resistance group further accused Israel of violating international law, humanitarian conventions, and norms.

“How can the world—and its legal and political institutions, particularly the UN Security Council—remain silent in the face of such unprecedented crimes in modern history, as hospitals are bombed, patients are terrorised, and massacres are carried out?”

Hamas concluded by holding the United States fully accountable for the attack:

“We hold the US administration fully responsible for this savage crime committed by the occupation, as it would not have been carried out without Washington’s green light,” the statement read.

Photo: @QudsNen/X