A tally by the Gaza Civil Defense: “Since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement,117 Palestinians were killed and 266 were injured”

By Kouthar Sambo

An official tally by the Gaza Civil Defense was released on Friday, 17 January 2025, stating that since the announcement of the ceasefire agreement last Wednesday, 15 January 2025, occupation airstrikes across Gaza have killed 117 Palestinians, including 32 women and 30 children, and injured 266 others.

Meanwhile, Sunday, 19 January 2025, marked the official commencement of the ceasefire agreement. Videos circulating on social media depict the atmosphere and energy in Gaza, with Palestinians celebrating in the streets, handing out sweets and Palestinian delicacies they were deprived of during the Israeli aggression.

A local Palestinian pharmacist, Rafat Jawwad, told VOC News that the energy was electric and uplifting.

“Tonight is the first night my family and I can sleep peacefully, easily access more food, and enjoy a decent meal. However, we are still mourning the loss of our loved ones who were martyred during the genocide,” said Jawwad.

After the occupation government ratified the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas stated that the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood “embodied the solidarity of our great people with their victorious resistance and shattered the arrogance of the enemy.”

“The Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood brought us closer to the end of the occupation, liberation, and return. We forced the occupation to stop the aggression against our people and withdraw, despite Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to prolong the war and commit more massacres. The occupation failed to achieve its aggressive goals and only succeeded in committing war crimes that shame humanity,” the resistance detailed.

According to Hamas, the main priority is to end the siege and provide relief and shelter to displaced Palestinians.

“We need to ensure the displaced Palestinians return to their homes and that reconstruction is underway, as this has been the focus of the movement’s leadership since day one,” stressed Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Hamas releases three Israeli captives with Gaza Strip gift bags]