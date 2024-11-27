More VOCFM News

An investigative report shows how a Dubai-based gold trader cosied up to the Swazi king’s son-in-law to allegedly launder money

The Eswatini Financial Intelligence Unit (EFIU) conducted an investigation revealing how the kingdom’s authorities began secretly investigating suspicious payments amounting to tens of millions of rands between entities linked to two politically connected businessmen.

The investigation delved into the relationship between Keenin Schofield, son-in-law of King Mswati III, and a Dubai-based businessman, Alistair Mathias, who claimed to be a close friend of the king.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a Development Economist and analyst of the African continent, Dr. Jason Motsyoka, explained that the route of money laundering seems to emerge from Eswatini to Dubai. He added that South African companies, Zimbabwe as well as some dealers in Congo are implicated.

“The early 2010s is a reflection of countries that are conduits of money laundering, and Eswatini is one of them while the intensity of money laundering increases by late 2018,” said Motsyoka.

