An international relations expert: “Macron is clear: he is not bothered about Gaza, he is worried about Lebanon”

Despite providing a few arms to Israel to further its ongoing aggression in Gaza, France’s President Emmanuel Macron called for a halt in arms exports to Israel after the occupation expanded its aggression to Lebanon.

This comes as Macron continues efforts towards a ceasfire and end the unprecedented attacks imposed by Israel in Lebanon. The move was met with a heavy rebuttal by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was rather unimpressed by Macron’s comments on halting arms supplies to Israel.

France tries to protect its longstanding relationship with Lebanon

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, an international relations expert Donovan Williams said Macron is stepping up due to his vested interest and longstanding relationship with Lebanon.

“In many ways, Netanyahu and Israel at large, tend to see the world through a super steroid-induced lens of privilege where everything revolves around them and their needs,” remarked Williams.

The statement comes in response to Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Lebanon, without giving little thought to how this impacts other nations. According to Williams, France holds plenty of French investment in Lebanon, which they are not willing to give up.

“Macron is clear: he is not bothered about Gaza, he is worried about Lebanon. He said France is not supplying Israel to bomb Lebanon, a resentment being born, a hatred being fueled by this, Lebanon could not be turned into another Gaza,” Williams quoted Macron.

Israel’s ongoing attacks in Beirut, Lebanon

Amid escalated attacks imposed by Israel on Lebanon, Hafidh Hassan Choonara from the humanitarian agency, African Muslim Agency, and the team are on the ground in Lebanon to provide every effort to support displaced families.

“The team is assisting families daily in terms of their needs, whether it is young, elderly, or babies. The situation is worsening, over 1 million Lebanese are internally displaced, and by every evening and every hour, more families find themselves in urgent need,” detailed Choonara.

The situation is worsening, over 1 million Lebanese are internally displaced, and by every evening and every hour, more families find themselves in urgent need

