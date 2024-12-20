An analyst says the PA is actively collaborating with Israel

By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports indicate that the Palestinian Authority (PA) has launched attacks against resistance fighters in Jenin, West Bank. Dr. Ramzy Baroud, an academic and analyst, argued that the PA is escalating violence against resisting Palestinians in an effort to gain favor with the Biden Administration and to “prove they are worthy of funding.”

“The PA has already killed one of the top commanders of the resistance in Jenin, along with a minor. I am not proud to use the term ‘Palestinians’ in this context, but they have done this before. The PA has always been a weak link. They don’t have a good track record in the eyes of the United States (US), and former President Donald Trump outright dismissed them as ‘pathetic,'” remarked Baroud on Instagram in his Palestine Chronicle edition.

Meanwhile, speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Naeem Jeenah, Senior Researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA), accused the PA of engaging in “active collaboration with Israel” and acting as “traitors to the Palestinian people.”

According to Jeenah, the PA has executed the following actions over the past week:

Killed three people, including one resistance fighter and two minors.

Occupied the Jenin hospital and cut off electricity and water to the Jenin refugee camp.

Disrupted schooling for children, forcing them to rely on virtual learning, while creating further instability in the camps.

“The US has now asked Israel to supply the PA with additional weaponry so they can continue and intensify their operations. The PA is mirroring the actions of the Israeli regime in Gaza,” explained Jeenah.

Photo: QudsNen/X