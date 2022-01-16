Alleged Parliament arsonist to challenge mental diagnoses

The man accused of starting the fire that caused severe damage to buildings in the parliamentary precinct, says the conditions in the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town are inhumane. Zandile Mafe’s bail application was abandoned yesterday to allow his legal team to challenge the court order for his 30-day mental observation. He has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. The court challenge is scheduled for Tuesday, while the Western Cape High Court will hear the bail application on Saturday.
