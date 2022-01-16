Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Alleged Parliament arsonist to challenge mental diagnoses

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

The man accused of starting the fire that caused severe damage to buildings in the parliamentary precinct, says the conditions in the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town are inhumane. Zandile Mafe’s bail application was abandoned yesterday to allow his legal team to challenge the court order for his 30-day mental observation. He has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. The court challenge is scheduled for Tuesday, while the Western Cape High Court will hear the bail application on Saturday.


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.