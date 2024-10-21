All systems go for matric final exams in the Western Cape

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said they are ready to administer the 2024 National Senior Certificate examinations (NSC).

Thousands of matric learners are due to start their exams on Monday morning. Grade 12 learners will start with English Paper 3 and Afrikaans Paper 3 in the afternoon.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube described this year’s final exams as representing the cumulative efforts of the education system, schools, communities, and the department.

“To the learners, this is your moment to shine. You have worked hard for 12 years and now you have the opportunity to showcase your knowledge, skills and determination. We are confident that you will approach exams with focus, discipline and the commitment that has brought you this far,” she stated.

Meanwhile the MEC for the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) David Maynier wished the class of 2024 well as they put pen to paper.

“We are so proud of the extra hours you have put into revising your schoolwork, and this is an excellent investment that you have made in your own future. Please take a moment to thank your matric teachers during the exam period. They have also worked hard to prepare you for these exams, so your success will be their success, too,” he added.