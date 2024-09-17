Alexander Sinton High learners tackle hunger with weekly sandwich drive

By Ragheema Mclean

The Alexander Sinton High School Welfare Club and the Muslim Students Association (MSA) have launched a weekly sandwich donation programme aimed at supporting students and residents in the Athlone area who face food insecurity.

The initiative, which officially kicked off recently, is designed to provide nourishment to residents in the local community.

Volunteers from both the Welfare Club and MSA prepare and package sandwiches for distribution, with a focus on high-foot traffic areas to ensure that those in need are reached.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Head of Welfare Zakira Prins said the inspiration behind the programme came from witnessing the struggle of community members who face food insecurity.

“I have seen firsthand how hunger impacts students’ ability to learn and focus. We wanted to make a tangible difference by providing necessities to those in need—not just children at our school, but the broader community as well.”

Chairman of the school’s Representative Council of Learners (RCL) Seth Vogel said the project is driven largely by the school’s own learners, many of whom are actively involved in both the planning and execution of the initiative.

“There are around 60 people involved in the bread drive. Some donate where they can, and others help prepare and distribute the sandwiches, whether at school or in the community,” Vogel said.

However, the club’s efforts extend beyond sandwich donations.

Prins said the club has also engaged with local children’s homes and women’s shelters, such as Lelieblom House and Ihata Shelter for abused women, delivering essential items like clothing, toiletries, and toys.

What sets the initiative apart is that club members spend quality time with the shelter residents, offering emotional support alongside material donations.

“We’ve received great feedback from the community, and many people want to get involved. Even the recipients have expressed their gratitude, which has been heartwarming,” said Vogel.

For those interested in contributing to the programme, you can reach Zakira Prins at 082 572 4806.

VOC NEWS

Photos: Supplied