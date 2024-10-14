Al Quds to host Mahrajan in the CBD

By Rachel Mohamed

The Al Quds Foundation SA is set to host a mass rally at the Castle of Good Hope in the CBD this week in support of Masjid Al-Aqsa and the liberation of Palestine.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday Shaykh Ebrahim Gabriels Director of the Al Quds Foundation SA said it is important for residents to come out in their masses to support this initiative.

“We will be hosting the Mahrajan on the 18th and 19th of October at the Goodhope Castle opposite the Parade in the CBD. We encourage people to come out in their thousands to support us. We will also host a luncheon on Sunday. Tickets are available from any of the Al Quds representatives,” he added.

Listen to the full audio below:

VOC News