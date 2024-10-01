Salt River, Cape Town  1 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

Al Quds Foundation urges the public to join the mass pro-Palestine march

By Rachel Mohamed

Several organizations are set to march to parliament on Saturday (October 5th), calling for an end to the genocide against the people of Palestine.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday, Al Quds Foundation SA’s Director Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels thanked Allah SWT (God) and the different organizations across the spectrum for organizing such a significant protest which is set to include youth, sports groups, and political organizations.

“We need to put aside our little issues and infighting. Unity is the basis of the liberation and freedom of Palestine,” Gabriels reminded listeners.

This call to action comes as the world edges closer to the year commemoration of the cross-border operation ‘Al Aqsa Floods’ by resistance group Hamas. However, atrocities have continued against the besieged Palestinians for more than 70 years.

Gabriels further highlighted South Africa’s United Democratic Front (UDF) playing a pivotal role in the liberation struggle against the apartheid government.

“We need to stand together as Muslims, Christians, Jews, and everybody not only in Cape Town but the whole of South Africa,” he concluded.

The march will start at 10h00 at Hanover Street, District Six, and conclude at Parliament in the Cape Town CBD.

Listen for the full interview below:

VOC News
Photo: Supplied

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app