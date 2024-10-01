Al Quds Foundation urges the public to join the mass pro-Palestine march

By Rachel Mohamed

Several organizations are set to march to parliament on Saturday (October 5th), calling for an end to the genocide against the people of Palestine.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday, Al Quds Foundation SA’s Director Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels thanked Allah SWT (God) and the different organizations across the spectrum for organizing such a significant protest which is set to include youth, sports groups, and political organizations.

“We need to put aside our little issues and infighting. Unity is the basis of the liberation and freedom of Palestine,” Gabriels reminded listeners.

This call to action comes as the world edges closer to the year commemoration of the cross-border operation ‘Al Aqsa Floods’ by resistance group Hamas. However, atrocities have continued against the besieged Palestinians for more than 70 years.

Gabriels further highlighted South Africa’s United Democratic Front (UDF) playing a pivotal role in the liberation struggle against the apartheid government.

“We need to stand together as Muslims, Christians, Jews, and everybody not only in Cape Town but the whole of South Africa,” he concluded.

The march will start at 10h00 at Hanover Street, District Six, and conclude at Parliament in the Cape Town CBD.

Listen for the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Supplied