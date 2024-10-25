Al Jama-ah Party applauds the Department of Home Affairs following the reconfiguration of the Marriage certificate for Muslims

By Kouthar Sambo

The Al Jama-ah Party has applauded the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) following the reconfiguration of the Marriage certificate for Muslims, which now states the “Type of Marriage” as ‘Muslim.’

According to Al Jama-ah, Muslim couples can now register their marriages with a valid Nikah certificate with the DHA, and the marriage will be registered on the National Population Register, and the couples will receive a South African Muslim marriage certificate.

Al Jama-ah: delving into the legal implications for the Muslim community

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Friday, Al Jama-ah’s Advocate Fairuz Nagia, explained the legal implications for the Muslim community.

“This matter has come to court in 2014 due to the challenges Muslim women were facing. For instance, when relief is needed, and their spouse passes away, or they are divorced, they were unable to access courts or propriety rights because there was no proof there was marriage,” explained Nagia.

The Department of Home Affairs

Meanwhile, the DHA’s Minister, Dr. Leon Schreiber, said the department welcomes the new move in honouring the Muslim community as it “enhances the dignity of this faith community.”

“Members of the Islamic faith community have made extraordinary contributions to South Africa’s history for more than 350 years. This is an expression of nation-building and a celebration of South Africa’s unity in diversity,” added Schreiber in a statement.

