Al-Imdaad Foundation continues with rescue mission after Eastern Cape Floods

The death toll from the recent floods in the Eastern Cape has climbed to 79, following the recovery of a young girl’s body near the Efata River in Mthatha. Over 1,000 people remain displaced. Provincial Health MEC Ntandokazi Capa confirmed that post-mortems have been completed on 70 bodies, with 30 already handed over to their families. Eight additional autopsies are currently underway. Authorities warn the death toll may rise, as several families continue efforts to locate and identify missing loved ones.

Meanwhile, humanitarian relief efforts are underway. The Al-Imdaad Foundation is actively assisting the Eastern Cape government with search and rescue operations in Mthatha. Irfaan Ahmad, head of disaster response and search and rescue, said:

“We’re now on day three of rescue efforts, with bodies still being recovered. Many homes collapsed, trapping residents inside as water surged through communities at midnight.”

Ahmad noted that the organisation is also distributing hot meals, hygiene packs, bottled water, and supporting communities affected by infrastructure damage, which has disrupted water and electricity supply.

He urged South Africans to support NGOs by donating and partnering with organisations working on the ground, saying, “Your contribution enables us to continue bringing relief to those most affected by this tragedy.”

VOC News

Photo: Al-Imdaad Foundation / Instagram