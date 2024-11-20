More VOCFM News

Aged woman appeals for financial assistance to purchase a portable breathing machine

By Rachel Mohamed

Earlier this month, 67-year-old Soraya Carelse, a devoted listener, reached out to VOC seeking public financial assistance. Carelse expressed her urgent need for help in purchasing a portable breathing machine, as her status as a pensioner means she cannot afford the monthly rental fees or the cost of buying one outright.

Carelse’s health has significantly declined over the past year, and she has become heavily dependent on a portable breathing machine 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The financial burden of renting this oxygen machine has become unsustainable for her.

“For the past year, I have been hospitalized due to a stroke and a heart attack, which have affected my overall health. Following my stroke, I was sent to a rehabilitation center and have since recovered,” she shared.

