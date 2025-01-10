More VOCFM News

African Nations face debt versus development challenge in 2025

David McNair, the executive director of One Campaign, has stated that over 20 African countries are projected to spend more on debt servicing than on essential services, such as healthcare and education, by 2025. In an interview with Africa News, McNair attributed this crisis to high borrowing costs and slow debt restructuring processes. He has urged global institutions to help lower borrowing costs during South Africa’s G20 presidency.

 

“The South African G20 presidency is considering the establishment of a Cost of Capital Commission to unite all stakeholders and identify the factors contributing to these high costs and how we can mitigate them. If we could develop an international policy agenda that proposes necessary reforms, it could effectively reduce these expenses.”

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app