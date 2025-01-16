Africa4Palestine: “This ceasefire should be correctly labeled as a temporary pause of the genocide”

By Kouthar Sambo

“The Human Rights organization Africa4Palestine notes the agreement between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and the Israeli regime. This ceasefire should, however, be correctly labeled as a temporary pause of the genocide. Africa4Palestine welcomes any progress which leads to the preservation of the life and dignity of the Palestinians who are victims of Israel’s genocide.”

This is according to Africa4Palestine’s Alie Komape. The statement comes as numerous critics and civil society groups argued that the agreed “ceasefire” is rather a “conflict pause” until there is a successful hostage swap which will only then result in a fully fledged ceasfire.

“However, the perpetrators of war crimes, genocide, and human rights violations will never be let off the hook. A genocide has been committed, and no negotiated settlement by the oppressor will enable them to cleanse their hands of the crimes they have committed,” stressed Komape.

Furthermore, Palestinian media noted that despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, Israel continued its bombardment of Gaza, claiming the lives of five Palestinians and over 10 injured. This comes as the Israeli occupation forces launched an Israeli airstrike targeted the house of the Khalifa family in the Rimal area, west of Gaza City.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Palestinians express both their joy and disbelief at the announcement of a ceasefire deal in Gaza]