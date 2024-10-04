Africa and the interests of the international community

By Daanyaal Matthews

With President of the United States, Joe Biden, set to visit Angola later this month, and African leaders visiting Beijing last month for the China-Africa Forum discussion has mounted on the global interest vested in African nations and the intentions of intercontinental bodies when attempting to further developments on African soil.

Researcher at the Democracy Development Programme, Thelma Nyarhi, the discussion around the African continent would first require an understanding of the value in African soil, arguing that this value has always been seen:

“Africa has so much to offer; it has so much to offer, whether in terms of commodities or minerals; there is also so much untapped economic potential, and that has been the attraction when it comes to global investors.”

These global investors have largely been from the East with the Peoples Republic of China and the Russian Federation, who have overshadowed the United States and the West in establishing itself as a major power within the continent. For Nyarhi, this boils down to the different approach between the East and the West, with the researcher arguing states like China have invested billions in infrastructure through a more ‘friendly’ comportment.

“They’ve invested about $1 trillion with the belt and role initiative. Offering to finance and build infrastructure in mostly poorer nations, and I think with that kind of approach that is making them more prominent within the continent as a result of just investing in poorer countries and building infrastructure,” argued Nyarhi.

The establishment of infrastructure in poor regions is credited as one of the main proponents of eastern investment, which heavily contrasts with the approach of the West, which mainly rests upon financial investment and not much assistance in construction. Thelma concured with this assessment and added this was even further deterred by the establishment of militia camps within states.

“They still have private security organizations that are stationed on the continent. This is not often talked about, but it is a thing, with about twenty private security organizations in over thirty countries, for example, Nigeria and South Africa, and within these places they provide risk assessment, training, and economic asset protection, but, more than anything, protecting their interests within the continent,” concluded Nyarhi.