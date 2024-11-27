Activists urge action amid persisting violence against women and children on the Cape Flats

Despite a slight decline in overall crime rates in the Western Cape, activists are sounding the alarm over the persistent and alarming levels of violence against women and children, particularly in gang-ridden areas.

Recent crime statistics reveal a 12.82% drop in incidents this year, but the figures remain concerning, with around 80 children killed every three months in the region. In response, calls for a special probe into gun violence have intensified, as gun-related violence continues to impact vulnerable communities.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Cape Flats Safety Forum Chairperson Abie Isaacs emphasized the urgency of a coordinated government approach to address the crisis.

“As the Cape Flats Safety Forum, we are calling on the three spheres of government to work coherently and look at measures to reduce crimes, especially when it comes to women and children. They are the most vulnerable,” Isaacs said.

While acknowledging the reported decrease in certain crimes, Isaacs pointed out the disconnect between the statistics and the daily reality for residents.

“We acknowledge that the crime stats have been released and that the police are recording decreases in certain crimes, but as normal citizens, we don’t feel the decrease. There are persistent daily shootings and stabbings happening in our streets.” “We are calling for a special probe to deal with gun violence because the stats released by the Department of Health indicate an increase in gun violence, specifically towards children.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels