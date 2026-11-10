Activist blames Cape Town’s housing affordability crisis on apartheid-era spatial inequality

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Public interest lawyer and land and housing justice activist, Inga Dyantyi, has argued that Cape Town’s housing crisis is rooted in historical spatial inequality, dating back to colonialism and apartheid, when Black people were excluded from urban areas and forced into homelands.

This comes after Statistics South Africa’s latest residential property price index shows that Cape Town is experiencing the country’s fastest-growing property prices, with a 12 percent annual increase.

Speaking to VOC News, Dyantyi says that although democracy brought greater freedom of movement and urbanisation, the city was not designed to accommodate the growing population, resulting in a significant housing backlog and the expansion of informal settlements.

“This enormous backlog has contributed to the growth of informal settlements. People move to Cape Town because of the opportunities available, but there is insufficient housing to accommodate them. The promised subsidised housing is not readily available, forcing many people to live in informal settlements. The situation is further complicated by the City of Cape Town’s eviction of people from informal settlements, often because the land belongs to the government or has been earmarked for other developments,” said Dyantyi

Dyantyi added that low-income households and young professionals are increasingly forced to live on the outskirts of Cape Town, spending up to 40 percent of their income on transport and commuting as much as four hours daily.

“In my view, the current governing party in the City of Cape Town appears to regard rising property prices as a sign of success. It sees increasing property values as evidence that the city and its economy are performing well. However, until the governing party recognises that it is unacceptable for people who live and work in Cape Town, and who consider it their home, to be unable to afford to live here or buy property, I believe the situation will continue to deteriorate,” said the activist.

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