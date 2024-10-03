ActionSA and ANC is off to a rocky start

By Kouthar Sambo

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba claimed the party would only support the African National Congress (ANC) if they put in a more competent candidate than theirs as Mayor of Tshwane.

This comes as Mashaba has been targeting Nasiphi Moya as the candidate for Mayor of Tshwane as his party head into negotiations with the ANC.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, political analyst Andre Duvenhage said he has no doubt that opportunism is being employed by political parties in leadership positions.

“Tshwane as a metro was in an absolute mess and in about 18 months’ time, Cilliers Brink and his coalition turned that ship around and provided water to Hamenskraal, which was a highly controversial issue, and improved the financial sustainability of the Metro,” explained Duvenhage.

Photo: @Action4SA/X