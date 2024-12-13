Action society calls for public access to national register for sex offenders

Action Society has called on the government to make the National register for sex offenders (NRSO) publicly accessible following, research revealing that over 16,000 South African teachers have criminal records. The criminal histories are not limited to sexual offences but also include crimes such as murder, theft, and shoplifting. As Action Society spokesperson Juanita du Preez stated, “A crime is a crime, regardless of its nature.”

Du Preez further elaborated on the organisation’s stance on the sex offender registry. “It’s not about shaming offenders but protecting our loved ones,” she said.

“For instance, if a four-year-old girl’s crèche transport driver had been listed in the registry, the family could have prevented their child from being in contact with him.” Du Preez emphasized that public access to the registry is crucial to allow individuals to make informed decisions about who they entrust with their children’s safety.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay