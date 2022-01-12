Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Abbas discusses Palestinian developments with Egyptian President

International, NewsNo Comments
Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, on Tuesday, discussed with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Palestinian political developments as well as bilateral relations, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister, on Twitter described the meeting between Abbas and Al-Sisi as “positive, constructive and detailed.”

According to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA, Abbas also briefed Al-Sisi on “Israel’s violations against the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, including against the holy sites in East Jerusalem.”

The Palestinian President also congratulated Al-Sisi on the organisation of the 4th World Youth Forum held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh resort.

For his part, Al-Sisi confirmed Egypt’s support for the Palestinian cause.

Abbas arrived in Egypt on Sunday at the invitation of Al-Sisi to attend the World Youth Forum.

Source: Middle East Monitor


