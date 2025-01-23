A Zimbabwean national appeared in the Musina Magistrate’s Court for possession of illicit cigarettes

By Kouthar Sambo

A 44-year-old Zimbabwean national appeared in the Musina Magistrate’s Court for possession of illicit cigarettes worth over R14 million. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said police intercepted Bimha Jaint Janos’ truck at the Musina Beitbridge border this past Saturday (18 January 2025), discovering 710 master boxes of Remington Gold cigarettes.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, the Founder of Tax Justice South Africa, Yusuf Abramjee, said the breakthrough is the “tip of the iceberg” though a substantial breakthrough.

“The smuggling of cigarette products has been happening for some years, especially during Covid time when there was an escalation due to the banning of cigarettes,” remarked Abramjee.

“The Remington brand is the product that is mostly smuggled in, and authorities have their hands full trying to combat the smuggling from Zimbabwe as they constantly find new ways to smuggle – videos have also circulated showing people carrying boxes of the cigarettes in their backpacks as they walk across the border,” he detailed.

Photo: Pixabay