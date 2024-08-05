Salt River, Cape Town  30 August 2024

A teacher at Steenberg High School is found guilty of multiple serious offenses

By Kouthar Sambo

A teacher at Steenberg High School was found guilty of multiple serious offenses. Early reports indicated that the teacher showed learners inappropriate websites, used corporal punishment, shared intimate details of his personal life with students, and directed a racial slur (“blackie”) at a learner.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show on Sunday, the Founder and Director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu South Africa (SA) Lucinda Evans advocated for the dismissal of the teacher saying she is rather “disappointed” to learn the teacher has not been dismissed yet.

“Irrespective of what your child does or who he/she is, if they complain about an educator, believe them. If they are lying, the parent can take it up with the child,” remarked Evans.

“These children have been subjected to secondary victimisation for more than 11 months before they reached out for help,” she explained.

*Take a listen further as she delves into conversation on the matter.

Photo: Lucinda Evans/Facebook [Illustrative]

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

