A senior Sudanese diplomat accuses the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing war crimes in North Darfur state

A senior Sudanese diplomat has accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing war crimes in North Darfur state. Survivors fleeing el-Fasher have reported mass executions and sexual violence attributed to the paramilitary forces.

On Sunday, Sudan’s envoy to Egypt, Imadeldin Mustafa Adawi, reiterated these allegations and further accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of supporting the RSF paramilitary group during the ongoing conflict.

A Sudanese civilian, Ola Hassan, told VOC News the offensive taking place in Sudan is no longer a civil war but rather obvious war crimes to dominate Sudan’s gold reserves at the expense of human life.

Photo: Sourced