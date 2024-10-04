A newly opened Science Laboratory at Belgravia High: A leap forward for STEM education

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

In an exciting development for science education in the Western Cape, Belgravia High School has inaugurated the Science Teaching and Learning Center (Science TLC), bolstered by the collaborative efforts of two nonprofit organizations—Advanced and Knowledge Nonprofit Organization and Garden Cities Archway Foundation—alongside the Western Cape Education Department. This impressive facility stems from a shared commitment to enhance the quality of science education, particularly following Belgravia High’s remarkable achievement of securing second place in a recent science competition.

Professor Shaheed Hartley, a prominent science educator and director of the Advanced and Knowledge NPO, initiated this project with the objective of empowering science teachers across the Western, Northern, and Eastern Cape regions. According to Prof. Hartley, “You cannot teach science without a laboratory and a space where learners can explore the different concepts and principles of science.” He firmly believes that providing such resources is essential for fostering curiosity and a profound understanding of scientific principles.

The installation of this laboratory is especially significant, as it provides a practical environment where students can engage actively with scientific experiments. Prof. Hartley emphasizes the importance of teacher planning time in the laboratory setting, stating that it is vital for educators to familiarize themselves with the equipment before introducing students to hands-on experiments. This sentiment was echoed by John Matthew, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Garden Cities Foundation, who stressed, “If you don’t have the tools for teaching the subject, you fail before you even start. Experiments are the critical part of the subject because chemistry is practical.”

The launch of Belgravia High’s Science TLC adds to a successful track record of over 100 science labs established throughout the Western Cape by the collaborative efforts of the nonprofit organizations and the provincial education department. This initiative addresses a pressing need within science education, ensuring that schools have access to specialized facilities that enhance the learning experience.

As Belgravia High embraces this new resource, the ripple effect of such investments in education is expected to be profound. Not only will students have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning experiences, but teachers will also gain essential skills and confidence in delivering innovative science education.

The broader implications of this initiative extend beyond Belgravia High; it paves the way for a stronger, more equipped generation of scientists and innovators. As students engage with science in meaningful ways, they are more likely to pursue careers in STEM fields, contributing positively to society and the economy.

The collaborative spirit demonstrated by Advanced and Knowledge Nonprofit Company, Garden Cities Archway Foundation, and the Western Cape Education Department serves as a model for future partnerships aimed at improving educational infrastructure in underserved areas. With continued efforts, the aim is to ensure that all students in the region have the opportunity to explore the wonders of science through practical, hands-on experiences.

Photo: VOCfm