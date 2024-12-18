More VOCFM News

A local Palestinian activist: “There are thousands of untold stories, like Khaled Nabhan, who were murdered in Israeli airstrikes and remained unaccounted for”

By Kouthar Sambo

Khaled Nabhan, who went viral for calling out to his three-year-old granddaughter as “the soul of my soul” after she was killed in an Israeli airstrike last year (2023), was killed on Monday (16 December 2024) in the Nuseirat camp, Gaza, in an Israeli airstrike.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, an activist and Palestinian lecturer of English at the University College of Applied Sciences in Gaza, Abeer Barakat, noted the precious loss of life.

She added that there are thousands of untold stories, like Nabhan, who were murdered in Israeli airstrikes and remained unaccounted for. She further outlined the current situation in Gaza as thousands evacuate and keep shifting camps.

“People from the northern part of Gaza have to evacuate to central Gaza as the attacks escalate. People are forced to leave behind their dead family members, and they are making camps in the cities just to stay alive and are operating on the bare minimum.”

“We never used to see these camps in the heart of Gaza City because most of them are in the southern part, so to see them in the northern part is unusual. The area in northern Gaza is completely destroyed, and it seems Israel is trying to take as much land as they can before reaching a ceasefire,” added Barakat.

Photo: QudsNen/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app